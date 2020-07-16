To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Katherine Simms in her bid to represent Craftsbury, Greensboro, Albany, Glover, Barton, Sheffield and Wheelock at the Statehouse.
I have known Katherine in many capacities over the years — within the farming networks of the Northeast Kingdom, as an active mother utilizing our community’s Open Gym Program, and most recently in Craftsbury’s efforts to support our neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the latter, she has not only provided leadership at the town and regional levels, but has encouraged and inspired other community members, myself included, to emerge as leaders in the effort.
Katherine would be a strong advocate for the NEK. She values the working landscapes and the agricultural heritage of Vermont and cares deeply about the environment. She wants to build strong communities through supporting families, helping local businesses to thrive and offering increased opportunities to the residents of our region.
She will be the best voice as our representative, because she will listen to, learn from and advocate for our cluster of towns. She will bring attention to and fight for our needs at the Statehouse. Katherine cares deeply about her community and believes strongly in collaborating with others so that, together, we can bring positive changes for the NEK.
Kris Coville
Craftsbury
