To the Editor:
The passengers on the bus that returned from the armed and violent riot and assault on the U.S. Congress in Washington should have been stopped at the Vermont border by the state police. All occupants on the bus should have been detained.
They are a danger to all the citizens of Vermont. They spent hours without masks or other precautions against COVID-19 in close contact with many hundreds of rioters from all over the country, especially those from the most actively infected areas.
This group of 50-plus passengers constitutes perhaps the single most likely active spreader populations we have seen in Vermont since the pandemic began. We have no reason to expect that these Vermonters will start observing precautions now that they are home. That guy without the mask in your food store could well be one of them.
At the very least, each of them should have been asked for identification at the border so that testing could be done and tracing implemented if it proved necessary.
Second but not least, by any means, is the likelihood that some or all of them will prove to be persons of interest to federal and Washington, D.C. law enforcement and criminal justice agencies. If Vermont law enforcement had identified them on entry, it would make the job of these agencies easier should arrest and extradition become necessary.
The citizens who travelled to Washington to support our outgoing president were entitled and welcome to do so. Those that moved on the Capitol buildings are guilty of rioting, trespass, vandalism, theft of secure national documents, assault, and a variety of federal offenses that will be sorted out by prosecutors with a knowledge of constitutional law.
I am dismayed at the weak-kneed response and mumbled excuses from our state officials. From a Jan. 8 Seven Days article: “Vermont officials said on Friday that they have no way to ensure that dozens of people who rode a charter bus this week to a Trump rally in Washington, D.C., actually abided by state quarantine rules.”
With the advent of the new, more infectious strain of the virus, it is time for our state government to get serious about protecting its citizens.
Ed Loewenton
Morrisville
