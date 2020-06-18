To the Editor:

A questioner near the end of Gov. Scott’s press conference Wednesday, June 10, wanted to know whether the governor supported white people’s right to speak who were reportedly not allowed to speak at a protest over the weekend in Montpelier.

The event was one of many held in Vermont to protest police violence against black people and racism.

Why was the question asked? Might not people rallying to raise awareness about domestic violence turn away a speaker who supported domestic assault? Would the governor be asked to take a stand on that?

Might not people rallying for “right to life” decline to have a speaker who supports a woman’s right to choose? Would the governor be asked to take a stand on that?

Might not Second Amendment advocates turn away a speaker who wanted to abolish the amendment? Would the governor be asked to take a stand on that?

Was the question an insinuation that white folks are being discriminated against when they are asked to listen to black people who have been on the receiving end of discrimination? Was the question raising doubt that black people can speak for themselves?

The question smacked of someone trying to make a case that white lives, as opposed to black lives, matter. The question smacks of white privilege.

White folks need to learn to listen.

Ross Connelly

Hardwick

Ross Connelly was editor and co-publisher of The Hardwick Gazette from 1986 to 2017.

