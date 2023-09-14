To the Editor:
It is remarkable that the article on the disc golf tournament at Smugglers’ Notch Resort noted that the woman champion was awarded exactly half of what the male champion was given. Almost as remarkable was how little the reporter made of that. (“Pro Disc Golf World Championship takes over Smugglers’ Notch,” Sept. 7, 2023)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.