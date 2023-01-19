To the Editor:
According to a story in the News and Citizen, “After years of prudent spending, the town selectboard has decided to propose a historic budget increase of 32 percent.” (Jan. 12, 2023)
The story’s headline referred to penny pinching by prior selectboards. Did earlier selectboards characterize past budgets as penny pinching?
As far as this proposed budget goes, can the selectboard describe what historic improvements this additional spending will result in for the average resident and taxpayer?
The story lacked any substantive justification. There were vague references to bottom-up budgeting as opposed to top-down budgeting, personnel costs being 52 percent of the budget and the tabling of past budget increases, but nothing that supported the characterization of “penny pinching.”
Will the Morristown Selectboard provide a clear justification of just what a proposed historic budget increase of 32 percent will accomplish?
Steve Rae
Morristown
