I would like to hear more opinions from Northern Vermont University-Johnson faculty and students about the plan to turn college libraries all digital. Besides the fact that I hate the idea on a visceral level, there are two things that bother me about what I have read of the plan so far.
One is that the deadline does not seem realistic.
Two is the idea that the books will be donated to local libraries. This seems unrealistic. Town libraries are all already bursting at the seams with books, and they would not have the room. Many books would have to be destroyed.
If you wander the stacks of college libraries, they contain masses of historical material. Will it all be scanned by July 1?
More and more science points to the superiority of text and images on paper for a reader’s understanding, retention and engagement. This could be a terrible mistake. What’s the rush?
The new university administrative system was supposed to foster transparency and a willingness to listen to the college community. Is this an example of it?
