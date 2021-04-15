To the Editor:
I would like to respond to the faith leaders in their recent op-ed regarding their support of reproductive liberty. (“Clergy supports reproductive liberty,” April 8, 2021)
I am very concerned that these shepherds of their congregations have deviated from the will of God concerning an individual’s right to life. As a matter of fact, I saw nothing in their piece that mentions God at all.
Have you come to your conclusions after consulting with the Almighty? Where is God’s will in all of this?
You say that “every human is born equal.” Does that mean then that the baby growing inside a mother’s womb has no rights whatsoever? Do you really think this is what God wants — that people have the right to destroy a life that he created? Also, where did you get your facts concerning those who belong to religious groups who support abortion rights? These numbers seem a little sketchy. Quite frankly, most studies and polls are skewed to favor one opinion or another.
Additionally, I would like to point out that Vermont already has a law in place for women who want abortions that does not have any major type of abortion restriction — waiting periods, mandated parental involvement or limitations on publicly funded abortions.
Why, then, is a constitutional amendment necessary?
Also, have you carefully read Proposal 5? “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
The words I am most concerned about here are “unless justified by a compelling state interest.” What does that mean to you?
To me it says that the state can determine at any given time to force women to have abortions or mandate individuals to be sterilized. Does this remind you of Hitler’s Germany and the Holocaust?
Surely, this casts a whole new light on this proposed amendment.
Stella Johnson
Hardwick
