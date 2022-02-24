To the Editor:
It really bothers me to read our military cannot pray if they want nor can their Christian military leaders lead them in prayer or even use the name Jesus. What is happening?
A few years ago, I even had a letter from a soldier in battle in Vietnam who was put in jail for 25 years for killing an enemy soldier out to kill the group of American soldiers.
What do we go to war for — to greet the enemy? Thank goodness we had and will have again a president that got him freed from the prison he was being held in. Yes, Trump.
Marion Clegg
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.