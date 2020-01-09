To the Editor:
I note the recent letters bashing the Democratic Party. I ask: What does the Republican Party stand for?
Before Trump, I knew what the Republicans stood for. For example, smaller government and a balanced budget. Trump has made a mockery of that.
Free trade and American companies across the globe seeking business. Can we say that now?
How about Immigration? It appears that the party doesn’t want any, except white folks from Europe. Yet, most states, like Vermont, need immigrants who will work on farms, etc.
National defense has always been a strong Republican ideology, yet climate change presents one challenge, if not the greatest challenge. I am not saying this; the Pentagon is. Calling climate change a hoax is dangerous and without any factual evidence.
What about the party backing Trump on his really disastrous foreign policy where he goes after allies and loves Russia? Iran policy is idiotic.
How about law and order? The national Republican Party seems to ignore Trump’s history of fraud, deceit and even theft from a charity. In New York, he was named an unindicted conspirator for election fraud. The Mueller report clearly sets out nine examples of obstruction of justice.
Unless you live in a cave, the above is what we see every day and yet people call themselves Republicans or Trump Republicans. Ask yourself this question: Do you want to hand down to our children a party that views the above as the Republican agenda?
How about health care? The Republican Party has been fighting the Affordable Care Act and probably will finally destroy it with no plan in place.
To be honest, there is hypocrisy in going after Obama about the national debt, yet supporting a record-setting national debt that can and will destroy the ability of our government to respond to any future economic problems, all for the sake of giving enormous tax breaks to corporations and people who really do not need them.
In Vermont, the gun regulation systems needed may not be a factor, but across the country, Republicans have fought to keep sensible gun regulations from the light of day.
Over the coming months of intense political ads, speeches and the now commonplace fraudulent internet ads, keep in mind the above and then ask yourself: Do I want Republicans and their agenda to lead this country? Another chaotic year of Trump? I hope not.
Richard W. Carrell
Morrisville