To the Editor:
Dare I say that publishing the article “Omicron pressures schools” is very brazen. (News and Citizen, Jan. 13, 2022)
Where is your evidence to back this claim? A PCR or antigen test can’t tell you what strain of COVID-19 you have. Spreading false information is just fear mongering, especially since superintendents at both Lamoille North and Lamoille South unified unions, as well as state experts, claim that children being in schools is the safest place to be.
As a parent of three children in the Lamoille North district I can assure you that I fear for them every day. I do not want to send my children into school buildings with hundreds of others. It’s not safe for my kids to have play dates with their friends, but it’s perfectly fine to have my ninth grader in a building with 200 plus others. Does that make sense to you? Any person with common sense would agree that it does not.
I’d prefer to have my children participate in remote learning but after talking with my children’s school principals, Lamoille North Superintendent Catherine Gallagher and a school board member, it is absolutely impossible to achieve.
Homeschooling isn’t an option as I do not want to be my children’s teacher, but I can facilitate remote learning. So, why don’t you do a story on how many people want remote learning back?
Ally Judkins
Hyde Park
