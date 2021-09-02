To the Editor:
I commend Gov. Phil Scott for declaring that Vermont is ready to accept refugees from Afghanistan.
I know that the tragedy of our mishandled withdrawal has had an effect on all of us. I also know that Vermonters wish to do their part in honoring the promise our country made to the Afghan people that we would see to their safety.
It is good that the governor is willing to lead us into accepting Afghan refugees into Vermont, but we should not take this leap of faith thinking we are ready for it. We are not.
We are still struggling to address poverty and racism in Vermont and when we are talking about welcoming people of color into our state as refugees, can we really say that we think we are ready?
Yet still, we should do it. We should welcome them, we should push ourselves to make our state a place where they can feel at home, we should push ourselves to be a more loving community, even if we are not ready.
What the governor is proposing is a rollercoaster ride that we will not have full control over, but where would the love be if we did?
Rev. Devon Thomas
Cambridge
