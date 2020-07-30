To the Editor:
In her letter in the July 23 News & Citizen, Patricia Austin-Kirk states that “I wish us all the right to live.” I strongly agree.
While there is much we don’t know about the coronavirus, thanks to the efforts of doctors and scientists in multiple countries, we do know several things. We know that it is possible to have it and not show any symptoms. We also know that the virus is spread pneumonically (i.e., through the air, specifically by exhalation) and that it is possible to spread the virus before you know you are sick, even if you do show symptoms later.
The above facts and my wish that all of us have the right to live is exactly the reason I do wear a mask in public.
In the grand scheme of things, doing so is a minor inconvenience if it means that I can protect the lives of others and not spread this disease to them should I become infected without knowing it.
I respectfully invite Ms. Austin-Kirk to reconsider her position and join me and other Vermonters who do respect the lives of others by wearing a mask in furtherance of the belief that we all do truly have the right to live.
Jay Hersh
Hyde Park
