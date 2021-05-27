To the Editor:
Last week, there are four pieces on page six, three by elected representatives sharing information with their constituents and one by a known conspiracy theorist, who fans the flames of a nonexistent voter fraud problem. (“Voting bill a cheating free-for-all,” May 20, 2021)
Last I read, the state was pursuing one case of a voter “testing the system.” Giving Roper the most prominent place on the page with the largest size type lends validity to his rant. A disclaimer near his picture, advising people to put on their aluminum foil hats before reading would be appropriate.
There are problems with democracy. How we vote isn’t one. The laziness of voters tops my list. Roper knows that placing any impediment in their way results in them choosing to watch a game show instead of voting.
Voters don’t watch global news productions showing would-be dictators chipping away at nascent democracies. We are all shocked at the headline, “Putin Wins Again,” and by a wide margin.
Now our own democracy is under attack, from within, and by a formerly respectable political party. Voter suppression bills are being passed across this country in the guise of protecting election integrity. A solution looking for a problem where none exists.
Perhaps next week Roper can write an article about the Antifa invasion. That never happened either.
Andrew Duff
Wolcott
