To the Editor:
When we are very sick, we usually go to the doctor or primary care provider.
Most people will hear their provider’s recommendations and act on them in order to get well. Why? Because we understand that these medical professionals have gone through a lot of training to understand the science of the human body; they can diagnose what is making us ill, and prescribe ways to cure the illness.
COVID-19 is making some people very sick.
Last week the doctors came to us yet again, pleading with the public to wear masks to slow the spread of the disease. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Mark Levine, top medical professionals in our nation and state, both stated in interviews that mask-wearing and social distancing are essential.
With 2.5 million plus cases and 125,000 people dead in our country alone, the pandemic is reality. If you doubt this consider consulting an information source other than the one you currently access.
All of us know someone who could become very ill or die of COVID-19. Look at it this way: if you were told you could save someone’s life by taking a little time out of your day to fill a protective prescription for that person (even if that person were a stranger), wouldn’t you do it?
Right now the best protective prescription available to us is wearing a mask. And the people we are likely protecting are the very people who are not total strangers — they are the folks we buy our groceries from, who fix our cars, who serve our postal and hardware needs, who respond first when there is an emergency.
If you are not wearing a mask every time you go out, to work or convene with friends, think about the old adage: an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. In this case it may be worth the lives of the people we most care about.
Anne Molleur Hanson
Craftsbury
