To the Editor:
Looking at the way our country is suffering as a result of so many delusional or uninformed people, I feel lucky to live in Vermont. Our state seems to be normal as normal as it can be with the rise of the misinformation doled out each day.
Our vaccination rate is among the best and our political system seems stable. State government seems to be reasonable and informed about the way to keep folks safe without going off the rails. When you look at the states who want to stifle their educational system solely because they don’t agree with facts and history, it is mind blowing. I have never seen so many national politicians spout so many absurd ideas in my lifetime.
When we should be celebrating diversity, some folks want to stamp out any ideas that lead to acceptance of the diverse nation we have become. I have never seen so many folks argue with science and cling to indefensible theories.
I just hope this a phase we are going through, and brighter days are ahead.
Richard Carrell
Morristown
