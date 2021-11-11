To the Editor:
I have just spent a week at Copley Hospital recovering from a fall. What a gem, and how precious our small Vermont and New Hampshire hospitals are. When I arrived at emergency, my wait was short and the doctor greeted me by his first name, Marty. The support staff — Joanna, Tammy, Connor and John were just as welcoming and caring.
When it was clear I needed to stay, I was moved upstairs the next day as all beds were full. I can’t say enough for the continued quality of care and friendly supportive atmosphere. To my general surgeon, Dr. Courtney Olmsted, and everyone else, from the physician assistant, nurses, LPNs and aides, physical therapists, radiological technicians and the food service people, thank you.
Thank you for being part of a team. Your giving gifts to me and our community, and for choosing to serve in the health profession.
Barry Bernstein
East Calais
