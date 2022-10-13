To the Editor:
Dinner, diapers, laundry, dishes, baths, bedtime stories and songs. Each evening our home bursts with activity as my husband and I orchestrate, wrangle and negotiate with our sons. Some evenings, after both are asleep, we stay up and talk about what we want for our future.
Lately, we’ve had a lot of questions. Housing, climate change, education, employment … we’re not policy wonks, we just care about this place we’ve chosen to raise our family.
The challenges facing our community are numerous and complex. We need a leader that chooses the discipline of hope over the ease of cynicism, someone who knows and fully represents the heart and will of this community. These are the qualities Rep. Katherine Sims has brought to Montpelier.
She is a hard worker and smart. She’s also right on the issues and committed to the process of representing us. That means listening and practicing accountability.
This November I’ll be voting for Sims because she fervently wants what I do: a future where everyone has an opportunity to thrive. This isn’t just a nice idea, it’s good policy — our success and well-being as individuals have always been connected to the success and well-being of others.
Natashea Winters
Greensboro
