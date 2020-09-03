To the Editor:
I am writing you today in support of Kate Donnally for our State Legislature. Kate is a fellow Hyde Park resident, one whom I've known for the better part of a decade through the elementary school, village, and general Hyde Park community.
It is in getting to know Kate in this way—through school events and meetings; village days and Trick or Treating; Town and School Board meetings— that I believe she is just the person we need to represent us in Montpelier.
Kate is a therapist and leader in our community. She continually works with and for those community members most vulnerable and at risk. Kate is an advocate for our children and is skilled at and comfortable with having hard conversations with a wide range of participants, she never balks at standing up for those less often heard. I have no doubt that Kate will doggedly pursue equality, fairness, and access to those resources everyone needs to not only get by, but thrive.
As I've gotten to know Kate over the years, the thing about her I most admire is her empathy. We need more of that, not only in Montpelier, but in our country. I have no doubt that Kate's kindness and fierce protection of our most precious commodity, our children, will be her driving force in the Legislature. With that in mind, I whole heartedly endorse Kate Donnally for State Legislature.
Mark Freeman
Hyde Park
