To the Editor:
I’d like to congratulate Gov. Phil Scott on his call for President Trump to resign in the face of his incitement of attacks on the Congress. However, my kudos for you are tempered by your seeming inability to back up your words with action. It’s fine to call out evil-doers, but reprehensible to then sit on your hands.
You go to great lengths to extoll the virtues of your Republican Party and your pride in being a member. While your praise for the party may ring true for the GOP of yore, it is sadly misdirected for today’s party.
You and a few other Republican leaders, such as Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, need to take action to rescue the Republican Party from itself. We absolutely need a strong, responsible voice on the right for a strong nation. Today’s voices on the right may be strong (or at least loud), but they are far from responsible.
Your vaunted Republican Party has degenerated beyond redemption unless strong action is taken. Words are not enough.
This first week of January, the Republican National Committee met on Amelia Island, Fla., to chart the course of the GOP for the future. What was the first thing they did in their fancy ballroom at the seaside Ritz Carlton hotel? They unanimously re-elected Ronna McDaniel, who was handpicked by Trump, as chair. They also re-chose Tommy Hicks as co-chair.
Hicks was originally appointed because of his friendship with Trump’s eldest son. During the day, one after another delegate addressed the assembly, condemning the violence at the Capitol, but not even hinting at Trump’s incitement. One committee person, Michele Fiore of Nevada, was wearing a Trump jacket and said Trump was a positive force in the party.
Really, Gov. Scott? Is this the GOP we should trust? Is this degenerate party a suitable conservative counter-balance? You need to go beyond words and take strong action. I yearn for a real and believable balance of viewpoints in politics. I hesitate to say bi-partisan because the “bi” has clearly failed; let me say multi-partisan to be sure to include others.
Part of a multi-partisan political environment in Vermont surely should include conservative voices from a healthy Republican party. You are likely going to get, or even seek, support from the Republican National Committee for whatever future office you may seek. How beholden will you be to that reprehensible group?
Please do something to restore balance to our politics. It’s good to speak out, but it’s now time for action. Stop talking and do something. We need a brand-spanking-new Republican Party or something to take its place. You’re in a position to help this happen.
Thomas Anastasio
Hyde Park
