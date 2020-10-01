To the Editor:
On Nov. 8, 2022, the citizens of Vermont will vote on Proposal 5, the proposed amendment to the Vermont constitution that would further enshrine the murder of preborn children under the guise of personal autonomy and reproductive freedom. Here’s why we must vote no to this egregious violation of human rights.
Is it the location of the child that determines her right to life? Simply because she is invisible to the naked eye, is this reason to deny the reality of her humanity? With modern imaging technology, however, the distinct features of the developing child are clearly visible in stunning detail.
Is it the size of the child that determines whether he is deemed worthy of life? Although microscopic at this stage, human life begins at fertilization. Although tiny in the first few weeks of pregnancy, it does not take long for his miniature features to be clearly evident as a human person.
Although not fully developed, he is far more than a mere clump of cells or a blob of tissue, but rapidly growing towards full-term infancy. And now, with astonishing progress in neonatal technology, the youngest surviving prematurely-born infant was recently delivered at the age of 21 weeks.
How is it possible then, that in the same hospitals in which premature babies are saved, others at the exact same gestational age are dismembered by the physicians whose instruments are supposed to help, heal, and save lives, not destroy them?
Or is it because we cannot hear the screams of the 2,600 children who are murdered each day through abortion? Dr. Bernard Nathanson, one of the founders of the National Abortion Rights Action League, documented in his film, “The Silent Scream,” that children in the womb scream and recoil as the abortionist’s instruments approach to destroy them. But, of course, a scream cannot be heard in the absence of air.
However, the screams of the many children who manage to survive abortions are audible when they are delivered. It is incomprehensible then that Vermont senators Patrick Leahy and Bernard Sanders voted against legislation that would guarantee that all children born alive must be protected and afforded every measure to save their lives.
HR. 57, passed in 2019 by the majority of our elected representatives and Gov. Phil Scott, legalized the murder of preborn children. Prop 5 would only compound this injustice. This is why we must vote no.
Martin Green
Morrisville
