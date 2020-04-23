To the Editor:
A fellow board member of mine on a conservation nonprofit recently composed a poem about nature and her work as a nurse at UVM Medical Center. “I take care of myself in the mountains,” she wrote, “so I can care for others in the hospital.”
Later on, she lists all the groups responsible for enabling her to enjoy the outdoors, from scientists to educators, from nonprofits to volunteer trail stewards. She concludes, “I couldn’t do my work without you doing yours / We are all in this together.”
We are all in this together. I’ve thought of that countless times since last Friday, when the Vermont State Colleges chancellor announced a proposal to close Northern Vermont University in Johnson and Lyndon and the Vermont Technical College campus in Randolph.
We have rallied together in opposition. We understand that, just like our beautiful outdoor spaces, our local colleges enrich our communities and bring us strength and resilience during difficult times. Unfortunately, it is during times of crises, when we need all of our assets the most, that they are also the most threatened.
We must work hard to protect what we care about. Our community is strong, and we will get through the current challenges of COVID-19. True resilience includes the ability to come out the other side still holding on to the people and places that make our corner of the world so special.
We are all in this together. You can contact me at 730-0604 or lrogers@leg.state.vt.us.
State Rep. Lucy Rogers
Waterville
Rep. Rogers also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.