Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Cloudy with periods of light rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.