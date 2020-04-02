To the Editor:
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we should not forget about the 60 million children who have been killed from abortion in the United States since 1973. Sixty million. Can we adequately comprehend such a staggering number?
Perhaps you’re thinking, “Well, they aren’t really human, so we’re not really killing them.” Then I must ask the question: “What are they?” Merely “terminated pregnancies” or blobs of tissue?
Remember that under the Nazi regime in the 1940s, terminology was also used to relegate Jewish persons to other than human status. This made it easy to justify the utter disregard for their human rights, creating an industry of death in which 6 million were exterminated.
Historically, constitutional amendments have been ratified to elevate the status and recognize the rights of those who had previously been denied them. The 13th and 14th amendments were ratified to recognize the rights of African Americans when slavery was abolished in the United States. When the 19th amendment was ratified, it was to correct injustice and guarantee women their right to vote.
Although the vote is still nearly three years away, it is not too early to implore our state’s elected representatives to defeat Proposition 5, the proposed Vermont constitutional amendment to enshrine what is being erroneously referred to as women’s reproductive autonomy. For all its purportedly noble goals of ensuring women’s rights, the bottom line is that the victims will be women and pre-born children. This has been reduced to a political issue, but it is, in fact, a moral issue.
I have to believe that many people support abortion only because they do not truly realize and have not witnessed what is actually taking place during an abortion. After seeing ultrasound imaging of children in the womb and video footage of them being destroyed, how can anyone rationally consider this to be OK?
Do you realize that HR.57, passed last year by the Vermont Legislature and signed by Gov. Phil Scott, allows for children to be killed right up to the moment of birth? Sen. Patrick Leahy even voted against a bill that would provide lifesaving care to children who survive abortions.
Perhaps you’re saying, “It will never come to that; it can’t be that bad.” I’m telling you, it has come to that, and it is that bad.
If you use the argument, “Well, we really wouldn’t go that far,” I must ask the question: “Then why are you supporting and fighting for a constitutional amendment to do so?”
Unjust and immoral laws, no matter how vociferously they are proclaimed as good, no matter if even our courts and legislatures sanction them, must never be accepted as right. The rights of pre-born children have been denied and trampled in our country for 47 years, and this injustice must come to an end.
While there is still time, we must stand opposed to and defeat Proposition 5, which supports the murder of pre-born children.
Martin Green
Morrisville