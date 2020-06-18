To the Editor:
Dear class of Peoples Academy 2020: It was 50 years ago, June 17, 1970, that our class graduated, just as you have all done. Congratulations, one and all! Job well done.
The difference being 50 years ago, we all went in different directions, from colleges to trade schools, to the four militaries, to working in good old Lamoille County. We all thought we could/would change the world. We made our marks, much like you all will soon do.
Many of us honestly were a bit afraid of what roads lay ahead of us. Many kind of went with the flow, though most of us rolled up our sleeves to cover whatever was dished out, just as you will do.
Know, graduating class of 2020, we are proud of each one of you. It has taken 12 labored years for you to reach this point. Even though you may not walk across the stage as we did 50 years ago, your endeavors are still very much as special as they would have been under normal conditions. Yet, realize you are setting a new trend message of the future. Becoming pioneers, paving a newer path not yet traveled. Trend setters!
Also, remember you control your destinies. Should you stumble along the way, get up — brush the dirt from your knees, learn from what just happened, learn so not to repeat the same action. Trust me, those before you had to do the same. Set a goal that is attainable, set dreams that are reachable, persevere forward until you reach those goals.
If you are fair, honest, polite with others, then your integrity will shine through. These simple, easy characteristics throughout my life have gotten me to the success I have learned to enjoy. Hard work, dedication, perseverance, true grit, and my strength have allowed me to still exist.
In closing, the only other thing I have to say is believe in yourself!
Fire Chaplain Lee R. Longe
Class of 1970
Peoples Academy