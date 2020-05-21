To the Editor:
I was a pre-teen living in Brooklyn during the Second World War, I remember blackouts during air raid drills.
Everyone had to turn off all outdoor lights, and either draw curtains over their windows or turn out their lights. Even the glowing tip of a cigarette could provide direction to enemy aircraft. Drivers had to pull over and turn off their car lights. There were neighborhood wardens who knocked on your door if they saw any light from your windows.
Let’s face it, there really wasn’t much danger of a German bomber reaching New York. Their bombers did not have enough range to reach farther than Iceland from Germany, and even if one could somehow make it, our very adequate shore defenses would bring it down.
Although people were seriously inconvenienced, and the threat was overblown, no one argued that their rights were being infringed. No one stood guard over their residence or business with a weapon to keep the warden or police at bay. Everyone understood that they had an obligation to do their part for the greater good. They understood the need for a communitywide response.
I think there’s a lesson in this for today.
We seem to have lost our ability to consider the community when we argue for our personal “right” to not wear a mask, to ignore prudent distancing, and to push, sometimes with assault weapons, for immediate and unlimited opening of businesses.
In spite of its excellent and world-renown work, the Centers for Disease Control is called corrupt and incompetent. In the old days, the civil defense agencies were held in high honor. Where have we gone wrong?
Thomas Anastasio
Hyde Park