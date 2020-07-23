To the Editor:
I have to admit, the letter by Marion Clegg (News & Citizen, July 16) brought a chuckle — asking for young people to stop thinking about socialism, yet trying to say it’s the same as communism.
Not sure of what century she was born, but rudimentary history and political science have taught the difference.
First, there is a worldwide movement toward democratic socialism whereby countries — like France, Sweden, even Germany — have moved toward more socialistic policies, like universal health care. Many have free higher education in order for more talented, yet economically deprived students to get a leg up.
Communistic states like China and Russia basically pay lip service to democratic traditions while keeping an iron fist on the voting and control over the populations. You know a communistic state when they have an election: Only one party with one candidate and guess what? That party gets 99 percent of vote. To be frank, totalitarianism is the better word for Russia and China. They vote but we call that a sham.
Most countries that enjoy democracy and socialism seem to be much better than the United States. We are falling behind in many areas, like health care, job training and education, simply because only the well-off can enjoy such things.
What also made me smile was asking for young people to travel to countries with a socialistic form of government. It’s not that hard — from Morrisville, about an hour and half’s ride to Canada. By the way, if you are in Canada and get sick, not a problem; they will take care of you and you will not go bankrupt paying for the health care. During this pandemic, it seems to be working in other countries very well. One last thing: When in Canada, you can probably get a sofa pretty quick.
Just so we do understand, we already have many socialistic programs that I guess even Marion Clegg agrees with. Social Security, Medicare, unemployment insurance and many other programs are very well liked and exist under our democratic form of government.
Young people only want what other countries seem to have and like, and that is not a bad thing. Not sure what candidate Ms. Clegg wants us to vote for, but it sounds like she still thinks Ronald Reagan is running.
Richard W. Carrell
Morrisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.