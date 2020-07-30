To the Editor:
George Floyd’s death by the rogue cop in Minneapolis was murder and this cop is paying for his crime. However, the majority of police men and women are professionally trained and are out every day protecting us against crime and keeping law and order. Since Floyd’s death we have seen protests and mob rule in Minneapolis, LA, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Baltimore and other cities. They are burning buildings, looting, taking down statues, throwing bricks at cops and all without any repercussions. These cities and the states they are in are controlled by progressive Democrats who allow anarchy to rule their cities and states.
Black Lives Matter is a left-wing Marxist organization whose purpose is to replace our democracy with a socialist government and defund our police forces. If their purpose is really supporting African Americans, where are they in Chicago where Blacks kill Blacks every day? There were more police killings of Black people during Obama’s administration than during Trump’s. Where was the outcry then? All lives matter.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is a socialist. After he was elected to Congress by Vermonters, he was able to spread his socialist agenda nationwide, speaking at rallies saying that we need a revolution, etc., and supporting other radical socialists like A. Cortez from New York. Many of these rioters today are disciples of Bernie’s. I’m disappointed in Vermonters for sending this person who believes in free education, open borders, defunding the military, etc., to Washington. Also, Leahy and Welch don’t seem to be speaking out against this despicable behavior.
These politicians seem to be weak and are followers. Why aren’t they denouncing this mob rule and why don’t they stand up for what is right? Why aren’t they questioned by the local media and by the Vermont Republican Party about their lack of backbone? Do they support defunding the police? We need to know where they stand. Don’t let them get away with it.
In this state, it seems if you have a D after your name, you get a free pass.
Leo Terrell, an African American and a Democrat, a supporter of Martin Luther King and also a civil rights attorney, said this, “Please leave the Democratic Party because now it is controlled by socialist radicals.” We are losing control of our country and our traditional values to these anarchists.
Folks, this country is in a serious situation for our democracy.
John E. Robb
Greensboro
