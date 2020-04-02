To the Editor:
In these uncertain times, we find unknown heroes are being identified as they continue with their daily work, and the brave and committed site attendants of the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District are part of that contingent. Our dedicated staff continues to be here to help you properly dispose of materials that you cannot manage at home.
At the district, we are adapting daily to provide the essential service of waste collection in a manner that helps limit COVID-19 exposure and the risk of transmission. As neighboring waste management providers drastically modify or discontinue services, we have been continually making difficult decisions that protect our employees’ ability to continue to provide this valuable public service.
Our staff is small in number so we must utilize them as efficiently as possible to keep them healthy. In order to do that, we have had to adjust the hours at our six locations.
The Stowe Transfer Station hours remain unchanged.
We have temporarily closed our Morrisville, Eden and Craftsbury facilities. To accommodate for that, we added an additional day of operation at the Johnson facility, which now is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 to 3:30.
The Worcester facility currently remains unchanged, but we ask that customers be diligent in practicing social distancing.
The Morrisville office is closed to the public with several employees working remotely or with staggered hours.
In order to help slow the spread, we ask that you begin utilizing a few new behaviors while you are at our facilities:
• Keep your social distance and maintain 6 feet of space between you and other customers. The number of vehicles given access to sites will be limited to facilitate social distancing. Please stay in your cars while you are waiting. If you notice a long wait, maybe you can run another errand and return later.
• Make your visit as quick as possible. Have your materials separated before you arrive so you can tell the attendant exactly what you have and be able to place it quickly in the right place. While it may be tempting to start doing large cleanouts right now, keep your loads limited to “trunk” loads rather than “truck” loads to limit the amount of time you spend on site.
• Doing your part to recycle right is more important now than ever. Be sure to include only those items that are certainly recyclable: food and beverage glass bottles and jars, rigid plastic containers, cardboard, paper, and metal cans.
• Do not bring anything that you cannot lift yourself. Attendants cannot help you with moving your materials so be sure you can unload all items yourself once you arrive to a facility.
We expect an end to the pandemic but when that will come is unknown. Until then, we anticipate further unexpected and unannounced operational shifts at our facilities. Best efforts will be made to communicate these changes with as much warning as possible, but there will be times when last-minute closures and changes will be necessary. Visit www.lrswmd.org or call 888-7317 for up-to-date changes in hours of operation and for additional information about what is and is not acceptable at our facilities.
As a community, we will survive these unprecedented times. Be patient, be kind. We are all in this together and together, we will make it through.
Susan Alexander
Manager, Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District