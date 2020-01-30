To the Editor:
Change can happen. We can help move our government toward healthy, peaceful choices by asking candidates and elected officials important questions.
A couple I hope to ask our U.S. representatives:
• Will you move to strike/repeal the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force that three presidents have used to justify at least 41 military engagements in 19 countries? The framers of our Constitution gave Congress the power to commit us to war (not the executive branch).
• Will you push to fund diplomacy and development that moves us toward peace-building rather than violence? (The Institute for Economics and Peace finds that each dollar invested in peace-building saves $16 in the costs of conflict.) Our government currently spends 7 cents on development and diplomacy (peace-building tools) for every $1 it spends on weapons, war and the Pentagon.
Many of the current conflicts we face — Afghanistan, Iran and more — don’t have military solutions. Finding those political tools — including getting all stakeholders at the table and using negotiations to create development tools that meet people’s needs, rather than sanctions that further alienate them; addressing the root cause of the instability and violence; and listening and supporting local solutions — are ways to move us forward toward a more peaceful world.
Kim Dunkley
Johnson