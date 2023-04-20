To the Editor:
We continually hear a call for stricter gun control. I am nearly 96 years old and was taught nearly 90 years ago that guns don’t need to be controlled. It’s the immoral person that wrongfully uses them that must be controlled.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 8:16 pm
My dad had a shotgun and a rifle hanging on the wall and no one ever took them off the wall but him. It isn’t the gun that needs to be confiscated, but those whose so-called better education lacks the teaching that killing was forbidden when the world was created. Nothing will stop the wrongful use of guns except to put God and his creation back into the classroom.
If there were no guns, killing would still happen many other ways. When prayer and teaching the truth of creation were forbidden in the classroom, God left and took education with him.
America is drifting farther away each day from the country the Founding Fathers intended it to be. I have never seen such a lack of common sense in government.
The highest court in the country bans murder by abortion and there is still a call to continue it. The purchase of an addictive weed such as marijuana is made legal to bring more money into government, though it also brings more crime.
The list goes on and on. One foolish law after another. One immoral law after another.
Leave the gun alone. It never killed anyone. It is the immoral teaching of evolution instead of the truth of creation that has corrupted the minds of so many in our country.
Fill churches, not sports stadiums and America will have no more problems with shootings. Wake up America. You’ve been asleep far too long.
Roland Greene
Craftsbury
