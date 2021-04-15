To the Editor:
Just something to think about concerning voting rights and the way states set up their systems. One has two years to be prepared for mid-term voting and four years until the next presidential election. Shouldn’t it be one’s own responsibility to be aware of the voting requirements in their state ahead of time?
Two and four years is plenty of time to arrange for transportation, to understand the process for mail-in voting, to procure ID if one has none, etc. I don’t think it needs to be stressful or thought to be impossible. Just find out what the laws are in one’s state and be prepared. This is the responsibility that lies on us, we, the people.
If one doesn’t vote, there’s no one to blame but oneself. Not trying to be mean, but what about our own responsibility? One can’t always blame someone or something else. If you know the laws, you just need to take responsibility in hand?
Nancy Carpenter
Greensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.