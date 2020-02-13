To the Editor:
Even though we are merged, we need to understand how each of our schools is performing, not just how our supervisory union is performing.
In the new 2019-20 Lamoille South annual report, data from the SBAC (standardized tests) is all merged together across the supervisory union. A total of 14 pages of student performance data in our old Stowe School Distrct and Elmore-Morristown School District annual reports have been eliminated and replaced with literally only one page of supervisory union SBAC data. SAT and AP data have been removed.
We can no longer see how our schools are performing, there is no breakdown of test results by gender, and there isn’t even a basic comparison with average state performance.
Transparency has been significantly reduced, and it’s important to understand the implication: Without any school-specific indicators of performance, we can no longer track whether our schools are doing better or worse from year to year, and we cannot see if each school is achieving its goal of high student performance for career and college readiness.
In addition, given our recent shift to proficiency-based learning, there are no accountability measures to determine whether it is working in each school.
Want to measure your child’s performance as compared with the rest of her/his school’s grade or compare your child’s grade’s performance with the grades above or below? You no longer can.
While we may have been forced to merge, it is important to acknowledge and respect each town’s unique demographics and community interests and goals. There is nothing requiring that all data and/or information be merged together so that we can make determinations only on a supervisory union level.
The Lamoille South board and the public will no longer be able to monitor and track each school’s performance with the one page of data that we are now being provided.
Each student’s progress is measured in a 10-page report card sent to parents twice a year, yet the public is basically receiving a 1-page report card on our supervisory union in the data provided in the annual report. How is this reasonable?
Voters are being asked to make a huge leap of faith in voting to pass the $32 million budget this year. In return, it’s fair for the public to expect to be provided with meaningful data and accountability measures to understand the performance of our seven schools.
Leigh Pelletier
Stowe