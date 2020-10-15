To the Editor:
I have known Kate Donnally for over a decade, and I can’t think of anyone who will be a better advocate for a thriving and equitable Vermont in the Statehouse. As a clinical social worker, she knows that the first step in solving problems is fostering authentic relationships and actively listening.
While she has a strong commitment to issues ranging from affordable housing and child care to accessible mental health services and higher education, her most powerful devotion is to individual Vermonters and their stories.
Listening is what Donnally does. When she made the decision to run for the Lamoille-2 District seat, her first action was reaching out to her future constituents to make space for their life experience and needs. A founding member of the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille, she seeks out and amplifies the voices of our most marginalized neighbors. Recently endorsed by the Vermont NEA, Kate has consistently demonstrated her commitment to valuing the needs of students, families, and educators in our community.
Rooted in justice and leading with empathy, her professional, volunteer and personal life embody her dedication to making meaningful change through relationships, humility and unwavering conviction. When she brings this powerful set of skills to the Vermont House of Representatives, we will all have a voice in the policy decisions that impact our lives.
A vote for Kate Donnally is a vote for a community where everyone is valued, represented and heard. I am thrilled to give her my vote.
Amber Carbne-March
Wolcott
