To the Editor:
On March 7, Cambridge voters have a nonbinding article before them that asks whether to pursue purchase of the Cambridge Community Center.
By voting yes, a proposal can be thoroughly constructed, which will include all the pros and cons of town ownership. Since this pursuit will be volunteer driven, the effort will come at little if any cost to the taxpayer. We also have community-driven community center property owners who will continue to work to make sure the proposal is fair and beneficial to all concerned.
Once that proposal is brought before us, which will include how we would operate the center in a sustainable and affordable manner, even the naysayers among us will have a chance to weigh in in the most informed manner.
Some may look at this purchase and see it as a town asset spurring a thriving Cambridge for years to come. There are those who may agree with that in principle and value the Cambridge Community Center but draw the line at town ownership.
Either way, so we can make the most informed decision, let’s take advantage of the opportunity to pursue the option.
Sam Lotto
Jeffersonville
