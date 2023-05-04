I am writing this letter as a senior citizen struggling to get by each month on Social Security. I am certain that there are many other Vermonters who fall into this same category of trying to maintain a reasonable lifestyle, while a Democratic supermajority in Montpelier keeps putting additional burdens on longtime Vermonters because they somehow believe they cannot be tossed out of office.
But I believe that this can change if life-long citizens vote them out of office and replace them with some good people who won’t spend their time in Montpelier believing that they have all the answers to the problems by increasing taxes and spending more and more money while making it more difficult for people like me to continue to live in Vermont.
At the same time as they vote to increase the cost of fuel for those of us who heat our homes with oil or cook with gas, they have the nerve to introduce a measure to double their salaries.
Other than state Legislatures or Congress, no one can raise their own salaries.
Democrats in power do not listen to the people and, in some cases such as mine, cannot be bothered to respond to an email. I will close now with this hope and prayer, namely that the Democrats, who are currently supposed to be serving Vermonters and not their personal agendas, will be voted out of office and we can begin to rebuild Vermont as a grand place to live.
I sincerely hope citizens who identify as Republican will take the time to get out and vote the power-grabbing Democrats out of office. We need to give Gov. Phil Scott a legislative body he can truly work with.
