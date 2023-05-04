To the Editor:

I am writing this letter as a senior citizen struggling to get by each month on Social Security. I am certain that there are many other Vermonters who fall into this same category of trying to maintain a reasonable lifestyle, while a Democratic supermajority in Montpelier keeps putting additional burdens on longtime Vermonters because they somehow believe they cannot be tossed out of office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.