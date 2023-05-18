To the Editor:
To the Editor:
This revised, warned Morristown budget increase is 12.6 percent — no estimate here. Last year’s budget was a 12.5 percent increase, and school budget increased 8 percent.
An estimated tax increase, provided by a Morristown Selectboard member, with both town and school tax included is estimated to be:
• $230.40 increase on a home value of $100,000.
• $460.80 increase on a home value of $200,000.
• $691.20 increase on a home value of $300,000.
• $921.60 increase on a home value of $400,000.
• $1,152 increase on a home value of $500,000.
These figures do not take into consideration new appraisals or growth in the grand list.
The taxes are roughly 60 percent school tax plus 40 percent property tax. Because of the continued rise in property taxes, the percentage is rapidly approaching 50/50. That’s a sure warning sign.
Another board member has stated he doesn’t recall a budget that has not increased every year, so next years the same. For now, we will ignore the tax increases the Legislature is planning.
Then, if you are on a fixed income or living paycheck to paycheck, you can sit down and estimate how many years you have left in your home before you have to move.
Vote no on June 6.
Tom Cloutier
Morristown
