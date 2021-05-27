To the Editor:
Leaving aside for the moment all of the details raised by Rob Roper, let’s just look at the issue of one person and one vote. Your proposition is the real voter cannot necessarily vote or their vote can be hijacked. (“Voting bill a cheating free-for-all,” May 20, 2021)
Every individual will get an absentee ballot in the mail. When they get that ballot they can choose to vote it and put it in the mail. If they mail in the ballot it will reach their town and be counted.
Since the quick mail-in ballot is the fastest way for the ballot to reach the town, it will not give anyone else time to interfere.
Sure, there are all nefarious people and groups who might try to get that ballot before the voter gets it. The only way that can happen, particularly in large scale, is if the voter does not get their mail.
Another thing the voter can do is return the ballot they receive in the mail when they go vote in person. That clearly is secure.
Is possible for someone to, as you phrased it, harvest ballots. What is a harvested ballot? It is a ballot that the voter filled out and sealed in an envelope. The harvester cannot even look at the ballot without opening the envelope, instantly voiding the ballot.
The harvester now has three choices. One choice is destroy the ballot, because they know the voter will vote against the candidate the harvester wants to win. Another choice is to take the harvested ballot to the town. Another choice is to open the envelope and see who the voter chose.
Maybe there is some way to find some envelopes that have not been used and then put the ballot in that envelope and take it to the town. There is no gain to the harvester by doing that other than knowing how the voter actually voted.
Either the voter’s ballot gets submitted to the town or it gets destroyed. Harvesters do not get any large-scale opportunity to affect the outcome of an election, especially if the voter checks the list and finds they have not yet voted. The voter can then vote and the harvester will gain nothing.
Michael Rooney
Hyde Park
