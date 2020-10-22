To the Editor:
Jeannine Young has the experience of a well-seasoned legislator without having the benefit of being elected. Jeannine has worked, and volunteered, in schools, school districts and municipal government for many years. She is a critical thinker who can analyze issues and make informed decisions based on the financial impact to the residents of the Northeast Kingdom.
Young has worked in land development and knows what issues impact farmers and small businesses in the Kingdom. She is a fiscal conservative and will not support the progressive agenda that is currently taken over in the Statehouse, one in particular, is the Global Warming Solutions Act.
This bill will unfairly tax our rural residents disproportionately than our counterparts in other more populated areas of Vermont. Do yourself a favor and ask the candidates their position on this bill before you cast your ballot.
Sharron Greenwood
Derby
