To the Editor:
When people who have had some of the most challenging life experiences are in leadership positions, they help to make sure that everyone’s needs are met because they have first-hand experience of what it means to struggle. People who have struggled often have awesome ideas about what could fix the situation that personally impacted them. Unfortunately, many of the people with the most lived expertise do not have access or opportunity to be in leadership positions.
Saudia LaMont is one Vermont leader who is actively changing that unfair dynamic. She has lived through many challenges that so many other Vermonters face since moving to Morristown in 1995. She is putting her life experiences into her platform as a candidate for the open seat in the Vermont House of Representatives in the Lamoille-Washington District.
LaMont holds the capacity for deep empathy for people of all backgrounds and circumstances. She sees the potential in everyone around her and potential in the world she is actively working to co-create where people are seen, heard and belong. She facilitates understanding and builds bridges between people who might disagree by getting into the heart of an issue and why it matters to everyone.
She is not a politician. She is an advocate for affordable housing for all, high quality education and accessible child care, thriving businesses and happy workers, supportive community wellness resources and health care access and a community that sees the value and benefit of including people, celebrating differences, and where people feel like they belong.
While I do not live in Lamoille County, I have worked with LaMont in her role as a board member with Lamoille County Mental Health and the Working Communities Challenge Grant in Lamoille County. We have also co-facilitated events that get at ways to have community conversations where voices and people are valued for their different perspectives and can build alignment in shared goals and dreams.
Being in relationship with Saudia LaMont is a blessing and I believe her offering that relationship to so many as a potential legislator for Lamoille County is one of the greatest gifts Vermonters can receive.
Rae Carter
Plainfield
