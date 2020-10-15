To the Editor:
Most of the five people running to represent Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock in the Vermont House are nice people.
While I am generally in favor of being represented by a nice person, I am more interested in being represented by an effective person; one who works to promote the interests of my community, who has the experience navigating logistical and bureaucratic challenges to make a positive difference for us, and who can be counted to be there for us.
Katherine Sims uniquely meets these qualifications. I won’t restate her many accomplishments working for the betterment of opportunities in the Northeast Kingdom — others have done so in previous letters. I will simply say that, having observed her work building community, creating jobs and connecting the components of our rural economy, I believe that the single most important vote you can cast in this election to support the economic wellbeing of our towns is for Katherine Sims.
And, she’s a nice person to boot.
Tim Fritz
Craftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.