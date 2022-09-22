To the Editor:
No matter what your political leanings, we’ve all seen the same dramatic changes these last few years. Higher prices for nearly everything. Out of control inflation with no end in sight. Threats of increased taxation across all standards of living. Employment and wage stagnation. Shortages of goods and services. Stock market and retirement fund instability. Global, war-like turmoil. Constant media and political in-fighting, finger pointing and name calling (more so in Washington, D.C., than here, thankfully).
Why are these issues suddenly so blatantly front and center?
This is caused by the nearly total Democrat party control of all facets of our federal and state governments. The party of more spending, more taxes, more control over personal freedoms and public schools, segregation, racism and yes, slavery. Research the Civil War if you don’t believe me.
If you are satisfied with the above, then go ahead and vote for your Democratic candidates.
If you are uncomfortable and concerned about our future, and the future for generations after us, but vote for Democrats anyway, then you are part of the problem. I am quite certain that nothing will change without a change in political philosophies of governance.
At the local level we have an ideal Republican/Libertarian candidate for Vermont House in the Lamoille-Washington district to go up against the Democratic political machine. Her name is Nichole Loati.
As a successful small-business owner, wife and mother, she is fully invested in our community.
I am sure that Loati will represent her constituents in Montpelier with the same integrity, honesty and common sense that I have always found to be true as a customer of her local business over the years.
Nichole Loati will have my vote this November and she deserves your consideration as well.
James Rapp
Morrisville
