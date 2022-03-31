To the Editor:
I am Isaac Eddy, associate professor of theater at Northern Vermont University-Johnson. While not a Johnson village resident, I am a Johnson resident who works for a major institution that lies within the village borders.
I am aware of and grateful for all the ways in which Lynda Hill and Steve Hatfield have helped bolster our community through their years of hands-on community engagement.
I am working every day to ensure that the arts stay vibrant and present on our Johnson campus, and I know Hill and Hatfield are committed to the very same thing. We need creative, committed and connected people like them as village trustees to continue to bolster community vitality on all levels.
I hope those who reside on campus and in the village will vote for Lynda Hill and Steve Hatfield on April 5 at the Village Annual Meeting.
Isaac Eddy
Johnson
