To the Editor:
I have lived in Johnson for over 10 years, and in Vermont for over 12. I came to Johnson to teach sociology, psychology and human relations at Johnson State College.
I volunteered for the Racial Justice Commission at the urging of a friend on the Johnson Selectboard. After participating in a Zoom meeting Oct. 5, I have decided to withdraw my name from the process to become a commission member.
I could tell from listening to some commission members that they only wanted new members who shared their narrow political perspective in working on racial or ethnic problems in Johnson.
I am a free thinker, registered as an independent. It promised to be a humiliating and frustrating experience for me, to prove that I was going to be politically correct, which was of course impossible.
I have been working over 50 years, professionally and in a volunteer capacity, to move our nation toward racial and economic justice everywhere I have lived.
The allowing of only 3-5 minutes for a statement from a candidate is not how I think the selection process should be done. Interested candidates should be asked to submit a short resume or a list of volunteer activities where they have worked to bring people together to identify and resolve racial and ethnic problems in their community.
I think I will stay in my retirement while I watch my fellow citizens find the kind of people they are looking for who agree with them, rather than choosing experienced independent thinkers who want to work with them in a democratic fashion to make Johnson a more friendly and less stressful village.
Offie Wortham
Johnson
