To the Editor:
Are you ready to assure that all people have access to the ballot (box or mail)? Have you read about what’s happening to suppress the vote in other states? Are you mad? Then join Lean Left Vermont and adopt a state.
I’m grateful to live in Vermont where elections are free and fair. That’s not so true in many other states. That’s why on behalf of Lean Left Vermont, I’m inviting you to join other experienced and new volunteers to reach voters in six key states — Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida and Maine — to ensure their right to vote is secured.
We are writing postcards, making calls, and texting messages about voter registration, helping re-register voters who have been erroneously knocked off the voting lists, early voting, and voting by mail. We’re even calling and texting to enroll poll workers and observers in three of the states.
Lack of poll workers during the pandemic is a one big reason why there are so few voting places available near where voters live.
We’re also raising money to support organizations like Reclaim Our Vote and the New Georgia Project, and we are supporting state-level candidates in key states to fix unfair gerrymandering and laws that suppress people’s right to vote.
The group will be holding a Resistance Boot Camp 2020 in August to train volunteers.
For information, go to leanleftvt.org.
Janet Savage
Morrisville
