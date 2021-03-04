To the Editor:
Statistics don’t lie. I found the following information quite interesting. From 1886 to 1988, Vermonters voted Republican in every election. Vermont had two Vermont-born men serve as president of the United States, one being Chester Arthur, from 1881-1888, and the second, Calvin Coolidge, from 1923-1929.
States that were the birthplace to the most presidents were Virginia, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont.
Fifty-five years ago Vermont took a turn and started electing Democratic governors, and as recently last year even had a socialist run for president.
And, last year our Republican governor, Phil Scott, voted for a Democrat for president.
Marion Clegg
Hyde Park
