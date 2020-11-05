To the Editor:
On Election Day 2022, the citizens of Vermont will vote on Proposal 5. This proposed amendment to Vermont’s Constitution has nothing to do with reproductive freedom, rights or autonomy. Those are merely deceptive phrases that attempt to legitimize the destruction of human life once it has been reproduced. HR.57 already removed protection from preborn children, while providing legal protection to those who kill them.
Politicians such as Phil Scott, Dave Yacovone, Avram Patt, Heidi Scheuermann, Lucy Rogers, Patrick Leahy, Bernie Sanders, Peter Welch, and the majority of Vermont’s elected representatives use the trite phrase when referring to abortion, “I believe in a woman’s right to choose.”
To be logically consistent, do you support a woman’s right to choose to kill her neighbor because she now finds him or her to be inconvenient? To choose to transport her infant without a child car seat or seat belts? To choose to leave her dog in the car on a hot day with the windows rolled up? Do you believe in a man’s right to choose to allow his child to be carried to full-term?
We are all free to make choices, right or wrong. However, the law imposes punishments when our “right to choose” infringes upon the rights and choices of others. Our laws ought always provide equal protection and the right to life, liberty and justice for all persons. We must never pass laws which tolerate the shedding of innocent blood.
Tragically, however, we have seen bad laws passed throughout our nation’s history, which relegate some persons to less-than-human status, deny their rights and legalize their enslavement and murder.
We clearly recognize the science of fertilization and gestation. It is a federal crime, with severe penalties, to tamper with the nests and destroy the eggs of eagles. How then, can it be legal in Vermont to invade the sanctuary of the womb to kill preborn children?
In the 1940s, six million Jewish persons had their sanctuaries invaded, were treated in the most heinous manner imaginable, and were systematically slaughtered. How was this possible? Political rhetoric was used to relegate them to less-than-human status, just as is now done to preborn children in Vermont and the United States.
We must uphold the sanctity of life for all persons, regardless of age, size or physical characteristics. Vote no to Prop 5 on Election Day 2022.
Martin Green
Morrisville
