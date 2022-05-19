To the Editor:
Sure, it’s only May but I would like to suggest that you top your Christmas list with an extra sweater, or two, for those on your gift list.
Here’s why: Have you had your oil tank refilled recently? How about your propane tank? If so, you have most likely realized that you are now paying the highest prices, in history, to fuel your home. Guess what, it’s not going to get any better for quite some time, or until there is a change in the White House.
You can, of course, petition Sen. Bernie Sanders and Gov. Phil Scott and seek relief, but I wouldn’t hold your breath. They’ll throw us some crumbs, but this won’t keep us warm next December.
We live in a country with a plentiful supply of natural resources to satisfy our energy needs, and at an affordable price. Instead, many Vermonters are being kept poor.
Here’s a suggestion for you, make it clear to public officials, particularly those on the state level, that this is unacceptable and that they are very much expendable.
Make some noise. Make it clear that you are tired of being treated as a political pawn. If you are inclined, say it now, before the snow starts falling next winter at which time it will be too late.
Tom Sheppard
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.