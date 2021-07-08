To the Editor:
On Oct. 28, 2020, it was reported that the University of Vermont Medical Center lost access to former and current patient records that were accessible through its computer system.
A month later, partial access was regained. During the interim, hospital staff resorted to pen and paper to record vital patient information.
In short, the medical center’s computer system had been hacked.
Reportedly, Russian agents were thought responsible. It is still unclear as to whether a ransom had been paid to release access to the computer system. Since then, similar events have occurred, and millions of dollars have been paid in ransom by other organizations throughout the United States.
In response to these events, I reached out to Gov. Phil Scott on three separate occasions in which I cited my concerns about the security of patient records.
In my correspondence I cited my academic and occupational credentials. With nearly 40 years of experience in information technology working for military, public and private entities, I do have more than a vague idea on what was going on.
In my correspondence to Scott, I recommended that the hospital be obliged to provide to former and current patients identity fraud protection for a period of no less than three years. This would not be a cure-all, but it would be better than nothing.
I received no response from the governor’s office. At a minimum, I would have expected a short and polite note saying thank you for your correspondence, now go away.
I then reached out the press on three separate occasions. Once again, I cited my concerns about the possibility that patient records had been compromised. I shared with them, in my correspondence, that I had attempted to reach out to Scott and that my efforts had received no response. But as with the governor, my efforts proved fruitless.
It became apparent that there was more to this story then what met the eye.
I then followed-up with correspondence to Dr. Steven Leffler, president and CEO for the University of Vermont Medical Center.
I wrote and asked, on three separate occasions, whether the confidential medical records of former and current patients had been compromised by the security breach and, if so, what was going to be done to remedy the situation.
I am still waiting for a response.
If there is nothing to hide, it is appropriate that the facts be presented as they are known. There are literally tens of thousands of former and current University of Vermont patients whose private and confidential information may be at risk.
We deserve to know the truth.
Tom Sheppard
Hyde Park
