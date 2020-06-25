To the Editor:
State officials have a lot on their plate these days. Guiding us through the pandemic and addressing the economic fallout will take sustained efforts for several years to come.
I was disappointed when Rep. Sam Young announced he was stepping down, but am delighted that Katherine Sims decided to run and represent Craftsbury, Albany, Barton, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock at the Statehouse. We need her skills and knowledge more than ever.
I have known Katherine for a couple of years, including serving with her on town committees. She has many talents, but above all is smart, energetic, fair and really good at reaching out and listening to all points of view.
She currently leads the NEK Collaborative, a nonprofit that focuses on bringing people together to address economic development and other critical needs such as getting internet access to rural communities.
Like many of us, Katherine was drawn to the region because of its close-knit communities and rural landscape — a place she wanted to raise her young family. She moved here over a decade ago to work at Butterworks Farm. She helped start the Farm to School program and was part of the effort to get Craftsbury’s child care program, Saplings, off the ground.
She lives in Craftsbury with her husband, Jeff, a carpenter, and two young sons.
Consider supporting her candidacy. She will be a strong voice for rural communities.
Gina Campoli
Craftsbury Common
