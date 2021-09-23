To the Editor:
Regarding Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department commissioner Louis Porter leaving the department, the professional organization that represents fish and wildlife departments nationwide, the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, calls for a transformation to meet changing times.
However, those who head up the Vermont department seem stuck in the past. Vermont surveys conducted by the Center for Rural Studies show that Vermonters don’t support many of the department’s core positions — think recreational trapping.
In a 2018 survey conducted by Colorado State University, Vermont wildlife staff indicated that management isn’t doing enough to address change. The dramatic drops in hunting and trapping license sales are evidence that the times are changing in very significant ways.
Vermont must evolve to remain relevant and to attract new sources of income. This is not the time for a commissioner to simply maintain the status quo. This is a time for a new commissioner to be responsive to the thousand Vermont species that have been identified as species of greatest conservation need.
A new commissioner must recognize the threats of climate change and focus resources to address the highest priorities and not maintain Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s direction on cruise control.
A new commissioner must be able to transform it to address today’s challenges, and that includes reaching across the aisle and working with all Vermonters, not just hunters and trappers.
I urge Gov. Phil Scott to appoint a new commissioner who is capable of tackling today’s and tomorrow’s issues.
All Vermonters deserve to be represented. Our wildlife cannot wait.
Lark Shields
Craftsbury
