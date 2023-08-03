They said it would be a bad one
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 10:26 am
They said it would be a bad one
And it sure was
Half the state under water
From the rising floods
Homes and businesses were destroyed
As residents watched
Their houses fall into the void
The dreams of many squashed
Vermonters are very resilient
They have to be
It will probably take a minute
Just you wait and see
We will make a comeback
Will take some time
Most towns are already on track
As they tow the line
Neighbors are helping neighbors
We are Vermont Strong
As long as everyone labors
This won’t take long
We have the best state
In the whole land
Because Vermont’s fate
Rests in our people’s helping hand
Kim Din
Morristown
